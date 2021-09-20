St Helens women seal League Leaders' Shield with Wigan victory

St Helens players celebrate with the trophy. Picture: SWPix

Treble-chasing Saints took control of the Betfred Women's Super League clash following two early tries inside the opening 10 minutes.

Carrie Roberts went over in the right corner, before Danielle Bush helped set up Rachael Woosey down the left flank.

Bush then had a try ruled out for putting a foot into touch as she went to ground the ball, before another score from Roberts saw Saints head into the break with a 14-0 lead.

Jodie Cunningham celebrates with the trophy. Picture: SWPix

Saints continued their momentum into the second half, with Paige Travis forcing her way over from close range before full-back Woosey broke through a gap in the Wigan defence to score her second of the match.

Further close-range tries from Alice Sandham and then Leah Burke further extended Saints dominance.

Amy Hardcastle scored twice either side of a try for Naomi Williams as Wigan tired late on.

Also on Sunday, York City Knights beat Castleford Tigers 28-14 at LNER Community Stadium to book their place in the play-off semi-finals, while the visitors also progress after finishing fourth in the table.

Naomi Williams celebrates scoring a try. Picture: SWPix

Tries from Olivia Wood and Kelsey Gentles helped give the Knights an early lead before Jasmine Cudjoe got Castleford on the board to trail 12-6 at half-time.

Emma Hardy converted her own try to further extend York's advantage soon after the restart, with Tamzin Renouf adding another.

As the hour approached, the Tigers responded through Shona Hoyle before Savannah Andrade dived over to put York 18 points ahead and Courtney Pursglove scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Wigan’s defeat means Castleford go through alongside Leeds Rhinos to the semi-finals which will take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium on September 26.

Carrie Roberts scoring the first try of the game. Picture: SWPix

Results:

St Helens 52 Wigan Warriors 0