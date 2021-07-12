St Helens women run in 15 tries in demolition of Featherstone
Saints are showing no mercy as they bid to add the Women's Super League title to their cup final triumph.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:47 pm
They are scoring tries for fun and Featherstone became the latest victims at the weekend - the West Yorkshire side being demolished 78-0 in a 15-try spree which included hat-tricks by Carrie Roberts and Jodie Cunningham.
Chantelle Crowl and Roberts both scored twice in the first half, with additional efforts from Cunningham, Danielle Bush and Rebecca Rotheram making it 36-0.
Roberts and Cunningham then completed trebles after the break, Emily Rudge notched a brace and Zoe Harris, Rachael Woosey and Leah Burke also got on the scoresheet.