St Helens women run in 15 tries in demolition of Featherstone

Saints beat Featherstone 75-0. Picture: SWPix

They are scoring tries for fun and Featherstone became the latest victims at the weekend - the West Yorkshire side being demolished 78-0 in a 15-try spree which included hat-tricks by Carrie Roberts and Jodie Cunningham.

Chantelle Crowl and Roberts both scored twice in the first half, with additional efforts from Cunningham, Danielle Bush and Rebecca Rotheram making it 36-0.