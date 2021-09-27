St Helens women reach Grand Final with crushing win over Castleford

Paige Travis scores for St Helens against Castleford. Picture: SWPix

The writing was on the wall from the second minute when the Challenge Cup holders and League Leaders' Shield winners cashed-in on a Castleford error and it led to Jodie Cunningham sending Carrie Roberts crashing over the whitewash after side-stepping two defenders.

Paige Travis extended Saints' advantage some 10 minutes later, breaking down the middle and then stepping past Tara-Jane Stanley to score to the left of the sticks.

Saints grabbed a third try four minutes later through Tara Jones who spotted a gap down the middle and exploited it to increase the lead to 12-0.

A fourth followed at the midpoint of the half when Jodie Cunningham scored in the corner and then they went nap with Leah Burke reacting the quickest to score.

Castleford looked destined to grab their first try with six minutes of the opening half remaining, but a last-ditch Burke tackle was followed up by Saints holding the visitors up over the line

It had been one-way traffic so far and Cunningham added to the West Yorkshire side's woe by crossing for her second touchdown as the interval approached and Harris added the first conversion of the afternoon to make the score 26-0.

Chantelle Crowl then powered over from close range on the hooter. Harris added the extras and at 32-0 the tie was all over bar the shouting, emphasised by second half tries from Jones, Travis, Wooswey and hat-trick hero Burke.

Saints now face Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final at Headingley on October 10 after the Loiners KO'd York City Knights 22-18 in their semi-final.

Saints: Rachael Woosey, Danielle Bush, Carrie Roberts, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Burke, Beth Stott, Zoe Harris, Isabelle Rudge, Tara Jones, Chantelle Crowl, Naomi Williams, Paige Travis, Jodie Cunningham. Interchanges: Victoria Whitfield, Dawn Akrigg, Pip Birchall, Alice Sandham.

Tries: Carrie Roberts (2), Paige Travis (13, 50), Tara Jones (17, 48), Jodie Cunningham (20, 37), Leah Burke (24, 56, 76), Chantelle Crowl (40), Rachael Woosey (73)

Conversions: Beth Stott (0 from 4), Zoe Harris (5 from 7)