St Helens women gearing up for the new campaign
Jodie Cunningham will again captain the 2021 all-conquering St Helens Ladies' Super League outfit in the forthcoming season, but will move from number 1 to her loose forward position, number 13.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:10 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:12 pm
Rebecca Rotheram moves from number 2 to her regular full back number 1. Dannielle Bush makes the big jump from 21 to number 2, Carrie Roberts is now at 3 with Rachel Woosey at 19.
Chantelle Crowl moves to prop number 10 and Paige Travis moves to 11 and Isabelle Rudge jumps up to number 20.
New faces Katie Mottershead, Megan Bragg, Alyx Bridge, Amy Taylor and Megan Williams wear the numbers 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 respectively.