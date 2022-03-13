St Helens women begin cup defence with big win over Barrow
Current Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup holders St Helens began the defence of their title in style with a dominant 68-0 victory over Barrow Raiders at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon, in front of the BBC Sport cameras.
Amy Hardcastle was the standout performer for Derek Hardman’s side as the experienced England international notched four tries. Fellow England international Leah Burke scored a hat-trick while Paige Travis notched a brace.
Tara Jones, Danielle Bush, Vicky Whitfield and Katie Mottershead were all also on the scoresheet.
Elsewhere, two-time winners of the competition, Leeds Rhinos, also begun their campaign with victory as they saw off West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants 38-8 at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Halfback Georgia Roche – who signed for the Rhinos from Castleford Tigers in the off-season - impressed scoring twice on her competitive debut.
Fellow England squad members Fran Goldthorp and Keara Bennett were on the scoresheet in the first half before Tasha Gaines, Shannon Lacey and Sam Hulme extended the visitors lead after the break.
Huddersfield had taken the lead through Amelia Brown after seven minutes. Angel Howey went over for a consolation effort for the Giants with eight minutes remaining.