St Helens women begin cup defence with big win over Barrow

Tara Jones takes on the Barrow defence. Picture: SWPix

Amy Hardcastle was the standout performer for Derek Hardman’s side as the experienced England international notched four tries. Fellow England international Leah Burke scored a hat-trick while Paige Travis notched a brace.

Tara Jones, Danielle Bush, Vicky Whitfield and Katie Mottershead were all also on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, two-time winners of the competition, Leeds Rhinos, also begun their campaign with victory as they saw off West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants 38-8 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Halfback Georgia Roche – who signed for the Rhinos from Castleford Tigers in the off-season - impressed scoring twice on her competitive debut.

Fellow England squad members Fran Goldthorp and Keara Bennett were on the scoresheet in the first half before Tasha Gaines, Shannon Lacey and Sam Hulme extended the visitors lead after the break.