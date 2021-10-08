St Helens women aiming for trophy clean sweep with Grand Final win

St Helens' Jodie Cunningham with Leeds' Sophie Nutall ahead of the women's Grand Final. Picture: SWPix

Derek Hardman's girls face Leeds Rhinos in the Women's Grand Final at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, kick-off 3pm, and will be aiming to be the first club to make a clean sweep on the trophy front.

Throughout the season, along with Leeds, Saints have been one of the teams to beat as they made a positive return from the year off in 2020.

The recruitment of Rachael Woosey, who swapped codes to join the club this season, proved a shrewd move as the outside back has recorded 12 tries in 11 appearances during her first season.

Woman of Steel winner Jodie Cunningham is a key playmaker and with other top rated players named in the squad for Sunday, it will be a major surprise if the West Yorkshire side defy the odds.

Another threat will also be posed by former Bradford winger Amy Hardcastle who has 22 tries so far in her first season in red and white.

Saints' squad: Cunningham, Rotheram, Williams, Hardcastle, Burke, Harris, Whitfield, Jones, Birchall, Rudge (E), Crowl, Stott (B), Stott (D), Akrigg, Travis, Roberts, Bush, Partington, Woosey, Sandham, Rudge (I).

Beginning with a 86-0 win over Bradford Bulls in April, the result set the tone of St Helens’ campaign as they have seen off every challenge that has been thrown at them throughout 2021.

No team has come close to stopping the Red Vee as Huddersfield, Featherstone, Wigan and Warrington have all seen scorelines of over 50 points recorded against them and Saints’ only defeat during the regular season came when they couldn’t complete a fixture against York City Knights.