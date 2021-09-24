St Helens women aiming for Grand Final place

Amy Hardcastle

Already winners of the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders' Shield, they take on Castleford Tigers in the semi-final of the play-offs at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 1.15pm), just two wins away from lifting the Grand Final trophy.

England international Amy Hardcastle said: ''We have all worked extremely hard this season and never taken our foot off the gas and deserve to be in our current position.

''We will also be playing in front of our families and home fans and I am confident we can go on and complete a treble.''

Head coach Derek Hardman said: ''We are not taking things for granted because anything can happen in a semi-final and we'll be taking one game at a time.''

In the other semi-final, which is also being played at St Helens as part of a double-header, Leeds face York City Knights (kick-off 3.30pm) with tickets covering both matches costing £10 for adults and £5 for U16s.

Both ties will be screened live by Sky from 1pm and so, too, will be the ultimate showdown, which will be staged at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, October 10 (kick-off 3pm) .

It should produce a cracking encounter whoever is involved, but Saints will obviously be favourites to go all the way judging by their impressive record this season

At the same time, don't rule out the Rhinos who, on any given day, are capable of competing with the best.