St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has three-match ban reduced to two on appeal

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has had his three-match ban reduced to two on appeal.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 8:50 am
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 8:52 am
The England international, who was sent off for a high tackle on Castleford full-back Niall Evalds in last Thursday’s defeat by the Tigers, pleaded guilty to the offence but the Super League champions challenged the grading by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.
An operation rules tribunal downgraded the offence from C to B and imposed a more lenient punishment, although a £500 fine remains.
It means Makinson will miss Friday’s derby against Wigan and Saints’ next home game against Leigh Centurions on Thursday week but will be free for the derby against Warrington on Bank Holiday Monday.