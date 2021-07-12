St Helens winger Regan Grace tops try scoring charts
Welsh wizard Regan Grace goes into the Betfred Challenge Cup Final against Castleford at Wembley on Saturday as the top try scorer in the competition.
The St Helens winger leads the way with seven tries - three more than Tigers' Jordan Turner who was a Grand Final winner with the current league champions at Old Trafford in 2014 when they defeated Wigan Warriors 14-6.
LEADING SCORERS
Tries
1 Regan Grace (St Helens) 7
2 = Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers) 4
Jack Owens (Widnes Vikings) 4
Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 4
5 = Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 3
Ben Blackmore (Featherstone Rovers) 3
James Harrison (Featherstone Rovers) 3
Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants) 3
Toby King (Warrington Wolves) 3
Goals
1 Jack Owens (Widnes Vikings) 12
2 Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils) 10
3 = Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 9
Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 9
Martyn Ridyard (Swinton Lions) 9
Points
1 Jack Owens (Widnes Vikings) 40
2 Regan Grace (St Helens) 28
3 = Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 23
Martyn Ridyard (Swinton Lions) 23
5 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 22