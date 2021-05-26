St Helens winger Regan Grace to miss Hull game

Regam Grace

Grace picked up a head injury on Saturday against Catalans Dragons and will be absent due to the rules which govern concussion.

However, he will be available for the Challenge Cup semi-final against the Airlie Birds at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday, June 5.

Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson admits he has a tricky decision to make before he announces his 21-strong squad today (Wednesday) for Friday's trip to St Helens.

He is toying with the idea of bringing back experienced prop forward Josh Bowden who has missed the last four outings after picking up a small fracture in his elbow in the win over Wakefield Trinity last month.

Bowden, 29, has returned to training and he will come into contention to play a role on Friday in what promises to be a fascinating game between two sides who are among the early contenders for the Betfred Super League title and also lock horns in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup, both matches being screened live on TV