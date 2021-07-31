St Helens winger Regan Grace to miss Hull FC game

Regan Grace

The defending champions have been struggling over the last few weeks with Covid problems in the camp, resulting in two matches being postponed, but the majority of the squad returned to training earlier this week and head coach Kristian Woolf has been able to name a 20-man squad ahead of the clash against the Airlie Birds.

Theo Fages, who has been ruled out for the season after breaking his shoulder in the Challenge Cup Final victory over Castleford is a nailed-on absentee and so too is Agnatius Paasi and Josh Simm.

The good news is that Sione Mata’utia is back from his one game ban which saw him sadly miss the Cup Final while young Matty Foster is also named after breaking his jaw on dual-registration.

Saints squad: 1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 6, Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 24. Josh Eaves, 25. Dan Norman, 27. Matty Foster.