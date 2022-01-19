St Helens winger Regan Grace set to miss start of Super League season

Regan Grace

Head coach Kristian Woolf revealed: ''Regan has suffered a knock on his elbow which has affected his bicep. He’s going to miss the first month or so of footy and obviously it is a bit of a knock for us and really unfortunate

“But in the big scheme of things he’s going to get plenty of footy to play once he gets back as well so it’s not going to be too much of an interference.”

Grace is among three senior St Helens players who will not be able to play in Alex Walmsley’s testimonial match on Friday against Leigh Centurions.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loose forward Morgan Knowles is still on the comeback trail following surgery in the off-season, but remains on course for the start of the league campaign.

Meanwhile Curtis Sironen won’t be considered, having missed a significant amount of training after contracting Covid while abroad.

The back-row, a new signing from Manly Sea Eagles, tested positive while in Italy and had to isolate in the country for more than two weeks before being able to finally return.

Second rower Sione Mata’utia will also sit out Friday’s game, which is for Alex Walmsley’s testimonial, because of a suspension carried over from the Grand Final but will be free for the re-match with the Dragons.

“It’s a great opportunity for some other guys and that’s a big part of being able to have success in a long season,” said Woolf.

“You’re always going to have your little setbacks and challenges and injuries are a big part of the game and a big part of the challenge.

“Being able to adjust and figure out how you’re going to work when you do have those changes is what’s important through a pre-season as well as all the other things you want out of your pre-season.