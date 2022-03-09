St Helens winger Regan Grace close to return to action

Regan Grace. Picture: SWPix

The Welsh winger, who scored 21 touchdowns in 23 outings last year, is champing at the bit to regain his first team slot after missing the first four fixtures of the current campaign due to a pre-season elbow injury..

Head coach Kristian Woolf said that the 25-year-old, who has scored a total of 84 tries in 133 appearances since making his debut against the Wigan Warriors in April 2017, wasn't too far from resuming his career..

''He has a little bit to get through at this moment in time but he is certainly close to being fully fit again, '' declared Woolf, who added: "In terms of physicality, he still has a few things to do with us and then it will rest in the hands of the doctor.''

Grace's eventual return will certainly give Woolf the kind of selection headache others can only envy.- at least three players capable of taking on up the wingman's role and doing a top class job..