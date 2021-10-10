St Helens win Women’s Super League Grand Final to complete historic treble

St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham holds the Women's Betfred Super League trophy aloft after victory over Leeds. Picture: SWPix

Saints went one better than their double-winning male counterparts by adding the Grand Final to the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield already in the Totally Wicked Stadium trophy cabinet.

Winger Leah Burke opened the scoring midway through the first half, touching down a kick from stand-off Zoe Harris before the ball rolled dead for the first of her two tries.

The game was held up for Leeds winger Sophie Nuttall to receive treatment on the pitch after taking a heavy tackle before she was carried from the field on a stretcher and the home side conceded their second try a minute before the break.

The crucial score came from newly-crowned Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham, the St Helens skipper who emerged from a spell in the sin bin to charge through the Rhinos defence on halfway to claim a sparkling solo try.

The game was still in the balance until Saints cut loose with four tries in the last 24 minutes.

Burke went over for her second, courtesy of another inch-perfect kick from Harris, and centre Amy Hardcastle glided over from 60 metres.

Harris then cut through a tiring defence for a try, with Beth Stott kicking her second conversion, and winger Danielle Bush rounded off the scoring with St Helens’ sixth try nine minutes from the end.