St Helens v Wigan women's derby postponed due to covid protocols

St Helens celebrate with the Challenge Cup trophy after Saturday's win over Yorl. Picture: SWPix

One of the St Helens players tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday – within 48 hours of the club’s victory over York City Knights in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

Test and Trace analysis of the match and the celebrations that followed has required more than five St Helens players to self-isolate for 10 days as close contacts, meaning this Sunday’s match will be postponed under the Covid-19 protocols applying across all RFL competitions.

At this stage only one of the York players has been identified as a close contact through Test and Trace analysis of the match, so their BWSL fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled.