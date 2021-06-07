St Helens v Wigan women's derby postponed due to covid protocols
Sunday’s Betfred Women’s Super League fixture between St Helens and Wigan Warriors has been postponed.
One of the St Helens players tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday – within 48 hours of the club’s victory over York City Knights in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final.
Test and Trace analysis of the match and the celebrations that followed has required more than five St Helens players to self-isolate for 10 days as close contacts, meaning this Sunday’s match will be postponed under the Covid-19 protocols applying across all RFL competitions.
At this stage only one of the York players has been identified as a close contact through Test and Trace analysis of the match, so their BWSL fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled.
The Betfred Women’s Super League table is to be determined on win points percentage – but it is hoped the St Helens v Wigan game will be rearranged for a free date in July.