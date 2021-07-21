St Helens v Hull KR Super League game postponed
This weekend’s Super League fixtures involving Challenge Cup finalists St Helens and Castleford have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks at both clubs.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 10:12 am
St Helens were due to host Hull KR on Friday night while Castleford were preparing for a trip to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday.
With Leigh’s home game against Warrington scheduled for Thursday night also falling victim to the upsurge in cases, it takes the number of Super League fixtures called off in the last two months to 15.
However, organisers have moved quickly to re-arrange the Catalans-Hull KR game postponed on July 5 for Saturday.