St Helens v Catalans the stand out fixture at Magic Weekend
The perfect match on the ideal stage and neither could it have been timed better.
Top two title contenders, the Catalans Dragons and St Helens, go head-to-head at St James' Park - the home of Premier League soccer club Newcastle United - on Saturday in the stand-out Betfred Super League tie of Magic Weekend and expect the feathers to fly.
The French will be a tough nut to crack,while Saints winger Regan Grace will be setting his sights on scoring in four successive games against Steve McNamara's boys.
Team-mate Mark Percival will also be hoping to cross the whitewash to claim his 100th career try and a repeat of the second-half stunner he conjured-up at Warrington on Monday would be more than welcome.
SATURDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER
3pm - Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils
5:15pm - St Helens v Catalans Dragons
7:30pm - Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
SUNDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER
1pm - Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity
3:15pm - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
5:30pm - Leigh Centurions v Hull KR
Magic Weekend summary:
St Helens: Won 7, Lost 5, Drawn 1
Catalans Dragons: Won 6, Lost 6, Drawn 1
(Head-to-head: first meeting)
Last 10 meetings:
St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR18, 7/8/21)
Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 16 (SLR7, 22/5/21)
St Helens 48, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLSF, 20/11/20)
St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR4, 2/8/20)
(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)
St Helens 50, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR13, 28/4/19)
Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)
Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)
Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)
(at University of Bolton Stadium)
St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)
Catalans Dragons 12, St Helens 21 (SLR2, 10/2/18)
Super League summary:
St Helens won 23 (including wins in 2014 and 2020 play-offs)
Catalans Dragons won 14
St Helens highest score: 53-10 (h, 2007), Widest margin: 48-2 (h, 2020 semi-final).
Catalans Dragons highest score: 42-0 (h, 2014 and also widest margin)