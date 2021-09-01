St Helens v Catalans the stand out fixture at Magic Weekend

Title contenders Catalans Dragons and St Helens go head-to-head at St James' Park

Top two title contenders, the Catalans Dragons and St Helens, go head-to-head at St James' Park - the home of Premier League soccer club Newcastle United - on Saturday in the stand-out Betfred Super League tie of Magic Weekend and expect the feathers to fly.

The French will be a tough nut to crack,while Saints winger Regan Grace will be setting his sights on scoring in four successive games against Steve McNamara's boys.

Team-mate Mark Percival will also be hoping to cross the whitewash to claim his 100th career try and a repeat of the second-half stunner he conjured-up at Warrington on Monday would be more than welcome.

SATURDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER

3pm - Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

5:15pm - St Helens v Catalans Dragons

7:30pm - Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

SUNDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER

1pm - Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

3:15pm - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

5:30pm - Leigh Centurions v Hull KR

Magic Weekend summary:

St Helens: Won 7, Lost 5, Drawn 1

Catalans Dragons: Won 6, Lost 6, Drawn 1

(Head-to-head: first meeting)

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR18, 7/8/21)

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 16 (SLR7, 22/5/21)

St Helens 48, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLSF, 20/11/20)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR4, 2/8/20)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 50, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR13, 28/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)

Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)

Catalans Dragons 12, St Helens 21 (SLR2, 10/2/18)

Super League summary:

St Helens won 23 (including wins in 2014 and 2020 play-offs)

Catalans Dragons won 14

St Helens highest score: 53-10 (h, 2007), Widest margin: 48-2 (h, 2020 semi-final).