St Helens v Castleford date change for Sky coverage
Betfred Super League have confirmed the latest round of broadcast picks and the following games have been selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 5:40 pm
The St Helens v Castleford Tigers game will now take place 24 hours earlier than originally scheduled on Thursday, August 12, but the Hull KR v Wigan Warriors clash remains as scheduled the following night. Both matches will kick-off at 7.45 pm.