St Helens v Castleford date change for Sky coverage

Betfred Super League have confirmed the latest round of broadcast picks and the following games have been selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

By John Yates
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 5:40 pm
St Helens v Castleford Tigers will now take place 24 hours earlier than originally scheduled on Thursday, August 12
St Helens v Castleford Tigers will now take place 24 hours earlier than originally scheduled on Thursday, August 12

The St Helens v Castleford Tigers game will now take place 24 hours earlier than originally scheduled on Thursday, August 12, but the Hull KR v Wigan Warriors clash remains as scheduled the following night. Both matches will kick-off at 7.45 pm.

SkyCastlefordSt HelensSuper League