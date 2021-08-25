St Helens unbeaten at home against Leigh since 1982

Nick Fozzard on the charge for Saints against Leigh at Knowsley Road in 2005

That was way back in October 1982 - the year the Centurions picked up two points following a 19-10 victory in the Slalom Lager Championship and also coincided with the all-conquering Kangaroos' tour of our shores which included a Mal-Meninga-inspired 32-0 win over Saints.

Last 10 meetings:

Leigh 12, St Helens 22 (SLR5, 30/4/21)

St Helens 28, Leigh 6 (SLR12, 28/4/17)

Leigh 24, St Helens 16 (SLR2, 24/2/17)

Leigh 4, St Helens 78 (SLR26, 4/9/05)

(at Hilton Park)

Leigh 20, St Helens 27 (SLR22, 22/7/05)

(at Hilton Park)

St Helens 60, Leigh 16 (SLR9, 8/4/05)

(at Knowsley Road)

Leigh 21, St Helens 4 (SBC, 23/1/94)

(at Hilton Park)

St Helens 34, Leigh 16 (SBC, 19/9/93)

(at Knowsley Road)

St Helens 64, Leigh 9 (SBC, 6/1/93)

(at Knowsley Road)

Leigh 11, St Helens 6 (SBC, 11/11/92)

(at Hilton Park)

Super League summary

St Helens won 5

Leigh won 1

St Helens highest score: 78-4 (a 2005) (also widest margin)

Leigh highest score: 24-16 (h, 2017) (also widest margin),

