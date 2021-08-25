St Helens unbeaten at home against Leigh since 1982
There will be fans flocking to the Totally Wicked Stadium tomorrow night (Thursday) who weren't even born when Leigh last won at St Helens,
That was way back in October 1982 - the year the Centurions picked up two points following a 19-10 victory in the Slalom Lager Championship and also coincided with the all-conquering Kangaroos' tour of our shores which included a Mal-Meninga-inspired 32-0 win over Saints.
Last 10 meetings:
Leigh 12, St Helens 22 (SLR5, 30/4/21)
St Helens 28, Leigh 6 (SLR12, 28/4/17)
Leigh 24, St Helens 16 (SLR2, 24/2/17)
Leigh 4, St Helens 78 (SLR26, 4/9/05)
(at Hilton Park)
Leigh 20, St Helens 27 (SLR22, 22/7/05)
(at Hilton Park)
St Helens 60, Leigh 16 (SLR9, 8/4/05)
(at Knowsley Road)
Leigh 21, St Helens 4 (SBC, 23/1/94)
(at Hilton Park)
St Helens 34, Leigh 16 (SBC, 19/9/93)
(at Knowsley Road)
St Helens 64, Leigh 9 (SBC, 6/1/93)
(at Knowsley Road)
Leigh 11, St Helens 6 (SBC, 11/11/92)
(at Hilton Park)
Super League summary
St Helens won 5
Leigh won 1
St Helens highest score: 78-4 (a 2005) (also widest margin)
Leigh highest score: 24-16 (h, 2017) (also widest margin),
*TICKETS for Bank Holiday Monday's short trip to Warrington Wolves are now on sale with Saints' fans having been allocated both the west stand terrace and the seated north stand.
Prices range from £3 for juniors and £31 for adults and if purchased on the day will increase by £2 across all areas.