St Helens to take no risks with centre Mark Percival

Mark Percival

Woolf said: ''Mark was was named in the 21-man squad ahead of the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull FC last time out, but left out of the match day squad after a minor hamstring injury.

He said: “The last time we had a little hiccup, the information we received from the surgery he has had it is quite common to then have other little implications in different areas and that is exactly what we are seeing.

“What we need to make sure is he is bullet-proofed as much as possible to make sure we don’t follow this line of being in for a few weeks and then out, and then the same again.

“We do understand that the surgery can contribute to that but we need to try and make that as minimal as possible but we are going to be cautious.”

Agnatius Paasi - dubbed the Enforcer in some quarters - returns to Saints' 21-man squad ahead of Thursday's home game against Warrington Wolves (kick-off 7.45pm).

Matty Lees (around three to four weeks), James Bentley (nine or 10) and young Jake Wingfield (seven or eight weeks) are all still out with long-term injuries.

Saints' squad:1, Lachlan Coote, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman, 30. Sam Royle.