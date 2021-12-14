St Helens to play Leigh in Alex Walmsley testimonial game

Alex Walmsley

Prop forward Walmsley, who joined St Helens from Dewsbury Rams in 2013. said: "I am delighted to announce my benefit fixture against Leigh and I can’t wait.

“This will be the first time the fans will catch a glimpse of our new signings in action in 2022 and after Leigh’s performance against us in pre-season last year, we know it will be a tough game and one which will put us in a good position for the start of the season.”

Alex’s Testimonial tickets are now on sale online, or via the Saints' ticket office which is open Monday-Friday (9am-5pm) and Saturday (10am-4pm) or by calling 01744 455052.

Ticket prices:

South stand: £15 adult, £12 concession (65+), £8 Junior (5-16+under 5 free) or £40 Family ticket (2 adults, 2 juniors) – unreserved seating

West Stand: £13 adult, £10 concession, £7 junior – standing

This is a fixed price for all Saints fans, regardless if you are a member or not. All ticket sales go direct to Alex and not to the club.