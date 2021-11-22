St Helens to face Wigan at July Magic Weekend in Newcastle

Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle

The two-day event has traditionally been held in May since its introduction in 2007. Exceptions were made in 2011 when it kicked off the season and this year when it was pushed back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic which forced its cancellation in 2020.

St James’ Park, which has hosted five of the last six Magic Weekends, will stage the 2022 event on July 9 and 10.

The opening day will see champions St Helens clash with Wigan and Leeds take on local rivals Castleford, while the Hull derby will bring down the curtain on the weekend.

Organisers have kept to the fixture format used in previous years, based on finishing positions from the previous season. The formula is 1 v 3, 2 v 4, 5 v 7, 6 v 8, 9 v 11 and 10 v 12.

Super League chief commercial officer, Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to be returning to St James’ Park in 2022 and I must thank the football club, Newcastle City Council and NE1 for showing us so much support.

“I look forward to seeing the stadium, fan zone and city brimming with rugby league fans again next year.”

Councillor Ged Bell, cabinet member for development, transport and neighbourhoods at Newcastle City Council, said: “Magic Weekend has firmly cemented itself as one of the highlights of Newcastle’s sporting calendar and I’m delighted that this festival of rugby league is returning to Newcastle in 2022.

“It’s always brilliant to see fans from around the country assemble in Newcastle for an incredibly vibrant and enjoyable weekend.

“With this taking place alongside the rearranged Rugby League World Cup which kicks off in Newcastle next year, our relationship with this great sport is set to go from strength to strength in 2022.”

Tickets will go on sale next Monday and the full Super League fixture list will be out on Thursday.

Fixtures

Saturday, July 9: Wakefield v Toulouse (1430), St Helens v Wigan (1645), Leeds v Castleford (1900).