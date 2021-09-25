St Helens to face Leeds Rhinos for place in Old Trafford Grand Final
Following the first round of Betfred Super League play off games, St Helens will now play Leeds Rhinos on Friday, October 1, kick off 7.45pm for a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.
The Rhinos defeated Wigan on Thursday night and after Hull KR won at Warrington on Friday evening it means Saints will host their Yorkshire rivals.
Catalans will face Hull KR in Perpignan in the other semi-final on Thursday night.
PLAYOFF SEMI-FINALS CONFIRMED
Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR – Thursday 30 September (7:45pm) – Sky Sports.
Saints vs Leeds Rhinos – Friday 1 October (7:45pm) – Sky Sports.