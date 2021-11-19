St Helens tie up further sponsorship deal

AFEX have renewed their sponsorship with Saints for another three years

A leading global provider of international payments and foreign exchange services to 35,000 corporate and private clients around the world in tandem with its sponsorship commitments, they assist clubs, organisations, federations and industry service providers with tailored international payments and hedging strategies to help reduce risk to corporate companies

AFEX is in the process of transitioning to the brand Corpay as part of integration into the group of companies which they lead. Their new parent company FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), and will offer their global payments and currency risk management solutions under the brand Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.

As a leading global payment and risk management solutions provider, at the start of the 2014 season AFEX began its association with St.Helens, assisting the league and their partners with their international transactions.

“We’re proud to continue supporting St.Helens and their community as an official partner under the Corpay brand. We’ve cultivated a great working relationship and we look forward to another exciting rugby league season together,” said Nathan Cheema, managing director EMEA at Corpay.

Saints' general Manager and head of commercial, Dave Hutchinson commented, “The club are extremely grateful for the Corpay brand’s continued support following eight incredible years with AFEX

"During that time the club and AFEX have experienced some terrific success on and off the pitch in terms of business and Rugby League silverware.