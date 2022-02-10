St Helens takes sporting centre stage

Stuart Pyke, Michael Smith and Alex Walmsley

Michael Smith, runner-up in the world darts championship earlier this year, will be competing in the second stage of the Cazoo Premier League against Jonny Clayton of Wales at the M&S Arena, King's Dock, Saints are at home in the opening fixture of the Betfred Super League against arch-rivals the Catalan Dragons and Liverpool entertain Leicester City.

It was also the perfect opportunity for former St Helens director and current TV and radio commentator, Stuart Pyke, to bring Smith and Saints' prop forward Alex Walmsley together for a Sky darts challenge at the Totally Wicked Stadium which, surprise, surprise the RL player won.

Bully Boy said: ''There's only two things in St Helens - glass and Rugby League - and I love to take the kids to a match when I can''

