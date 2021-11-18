St Helens signings Curtis Sironen and Joey Lussick jet in to UK
Saints' new signings Curtis Sironen and Joey Lussick have landed in the country and are both looking forward to bringing more trophy success to the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Hooker Lussick, who has already tasted life in Super League at Salford, helped the Red Devils to reach both the Old Trafford Grand Final (2019) and the Wembley Challenge Cup Final (2020).
Now he is back in Super League with St Helens on a two-year deal with an option of another 12 months
Second rower Sironen - the son of Balmain Tigers legend and retired Australian international Paul Sironen - has struck a similar deal and said: “I am very excited about the next chapter in my career and I couldn’t have hoped to have signed with a better club.''
The forward, who stands at 6ft 4in and weighs in at nearly 110kg, signed from Manly Sea Eagles where he made 65 appearances and scored 17 tries.