St Helens sign versatile Daniel Hill from Widnes

Saints coach Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWpix

The Warrington-born Hill, who can play at full-back, centre and wing, made six appearances for the Vikings in 2021 before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Saints coach Kristian Woolf said: “He is a guy we see with enormous potential. That was shown by the fact a number of clubs were interested in taking him on.

“Full back is his position at the moment but we see him as a guy with some physical attributes that can be a first-grade player in the future and could also transition and potentially play some centre or even some wing.

“He is a young guy who could play a number of positions for us and get his first grade experience that way – a bit like Jack Welsby has done and we are very excited about how he develops in our system.”

Hill will hope to follow in the footsteps of Alex Walmsley, James Bentley and Joe Batchelor who all made a seamless step up to Super League with Saints after being plucked from the Championship.

Hill said: “I am over the moon to sign for Saints. I want to thank everyone at Widnes who have helped me over the past six years, including all the coaches and the players.