St Helens sign three youngsters on Academy forms

From left to right, Ellis Archer, McKenzie Buckley and George Delaney

They are George Delaney (Halton Farnworth Hornets), McKenzie Buckley (Thatto Heath) and Eric Archer (Roose Pioneers).

The trio have trained in the club’s scholarship system for a number of years, but their opportunities to play for the U16’s team were unfortunately ended with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the trio have shown immense perseverance to their development throughout the difficult year in 2020 and these efforts were rewarded with opportunities to shine in the U17s programme with all impressing in fixtures earlier this year.

The U17s were specifically outlined for those players that had missed a significant part of their development due to the pandemic with the club committed to providing opportunities for them to progress through their successful pathway.

The trio have all since had the opportunity to represent the U19s this season, with Delaney playing eight times, Buckley having made four appearances and scoring one try and Archer scoring twice in five appearances.

Derek Traynor, Academy head coach, said: “These three young men have continually impressed with their attitude and commitment, refusing to let 2020 deter their development.

“The U17s programme was a great temporary addition to the pathway and the staff really enjoyed seeing the players enjoying the opportunity to wear the red vee after fearing their chance had gone.

“As a result of the U17’s program of training and games, George, McKenzie and Ellis have moved seamlessly into the U19’s squad regularly figuring in the matchday team.