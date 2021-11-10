St Helens sign three year sponsorship deal with Boardrm

St Helens have clinched another sponsorship deal for next season.

The club has joined forces with Boardrm who are the number one online recruitment platform in the UK and employ their own unique technologies and nurture careers at every stage.

The company are committed to providing unequalled, personalised mentorship and customised solutions to successfully serve jobseekers, or recruiters, and will feature on the sleeves of the home and away kit for the next three seasons.

Saints' general manager and head of commercial Dave Hutchinson said: “Boardrm are champions in their field and so their partnership with us makes complete sense.

''We are committed to building a successful team, both on and off the field, and we are delighted to welcome Boardrm to our Saints' family.”

Boardrm founder and managing director Phillip Birch added: “We have found many synergies between professional sports teams and our own business, with a true passion for nurturing individuals at every stage of their career. ''This extends beyond a player’s professional career, and we are sincerely committed to supporting sports people in their transition from on the field into a career off it.

''It is carried through with Boardrm aligning themselves as 'Our Career Partner for Life.'

We are truly privileged to be associated with St Helens and look forward to growing this partnership in the future.”