St Helens sign hooker Joey Lussick from Parramatta for next season

Joey Lussick

The 25-year-old Lussick, who made 59 appearances for the Red Devils until returning to Australia at the end of the 2020 season, has signed a three year deal with Saints.

Freshwater-born Lussick, who was on the losing side against Saints in the 2019 Grand Final, becomes coach Kristian Woolf’s third recruit from the NRL for next season following the signing of Will Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Curtis Sironen (Manly).

Woolf said: “Joey is a player who caught everyone’s attention playing for Salford.

“He showed how hard he competes and how he can find the try line at Salford and is a proven Super League player.

“We know we need competition for places and another player in the hooker position and we have done a lot of homework on Joey.

“He is exactly the type of player and person we want. He is now showing his talent in the NRL and has the core skills of a hooker including a great kicking game and a great ability to find the try line.”

Lussick, who will rival captain James Roby for the hooking spot in 2022, said: “I am really excited for the future ahead over at St Helens.

“I really enjoyed my time in England and St Helens won the year I was at Salford as well as the following year.

“They are going well again this season and I have seen nothing but strong performances. They have set the standard every week so I am looking forward to playing my part.