St Helens set to be team to beat once again in new Super League season

Warrington travel to Leeds for Channel 4’s first televised fixture on Saturday. Picture: SWPix

St Helens remain the team to beat as they seek to make history with a fourth successive Grand Final triumph, a third under Kristian Woolf who has built on the success of his predecessor Justin Holbrook.

Woolf has re-shaped his squad, mostly by design, with the addition of 10 new faces, five of them from the club’s prolific academy, and, while they may not quite have the same quality overall, they should still be good enough to stay in front of their rivals.

The main threat is once more likely to come from neighbours Warrington and Wigan, who will both have new men at the helm.

The Warriors have appointed from within by promoting the highly-regarded Matt Peet, while the Wolves have opted for the trusty hands of Daryl Powell, who has successfully demonstrated his craft for the last eight years with his home-town club Castleford.

By his own admission, Powell needed a fresh start and Warrington are hoping he can turn the nearly men into champions by ending a 67-year wait.

By a curious twist of fate, Powell’s two opening games are both against his old clubs, with the Wolves going to Leeds for Channel 4’s first televised fixture on Saturday before entertaining Castleford five days later.

The Tigers turned to former Hull boss Lee Radford to plug the gap and, like Powell, he will be refreshed by the new challenge.

Similarly, Salford and Wakefield are hoping for big things from their new coaches after promoting from within.

After taking both Leigh and Toronto to the brink of Super League, Paul Rowley finally has the chance to sample life at the top with the Red Devils, while Willie Poching enjoyed a successful stint as caretaker coach of Trinity before deservedly being given the job on a permanent basis.

However, both newcomers could find themselves battling it out at the wrong end of the table after being forced to work with the lowest budgets in the league.

They could well be grateful for the presence of Toulouse, who look to be facing a mission impossible on their long-awaited promotion to Super League.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles says he carried out the bulk of his team strengthening 12 months ago in anticipation of being able to climb out of the Championship so he made only four, fairly low-key, additions to his Championship-winning squad.

That prompted the bookmakers to install them as favourites for relegation and the subsequent loss of Johnathon Ford and Mark Kheirallah, the two players most responsible for the club’s impressive progress in recent years, has only added to the size of Houles’ task.

Home advantage could be key as it will be for their French neighbours Catalans Dragons, who look well equipped to mount another title bid in 2022.