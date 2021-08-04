St Helens reveal shirt for 2021 Magic Weekend

St Helen' shirt for the 2021 Magic Weekend

The design is based on the main colourways and theme of the hugely successful ‘Summer Champions’ Range of trainingwear that was released earlier in the season following the back-to-back Super League titles in 2019 and 2020.

The white, navy and gold design has been produced by official kit partner O’Neills, and is available to pre-order in Mens sizes XS-7XL, Ladies size 8-20 and Kids ages 5/6 – 13.

The shirt is priced at £50 adult Mens/Ladies and £38 for Kids.

The shirt features all of our kit partners including P&H Pipelines who have joined our stable of partners for the remainder of the 2021 season. It also features the St.Helens Autism Support logo, which continues the long standing relationship between the local charity and the club based around the Magic Weekend.

The shirt is available via online pre-order only via the Saints Superstore website here.

Supporters are unable to pre-order in-store currently due a limited time window before production to ensure delivery of your order.

All pre-orders must be placed online. Collections can still be made from the store once your order is placed.

Personalisation is not currently available on the product due time constraints.