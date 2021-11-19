St Helens reveal 2022 home and away kits

The new home and away kits for 2022

In partnership with O’Neill’s Sportswear, the new look features a disruptive style, slice pattern throughout the red chest area of the shirt, creating multiple red vees, mixed with diagonal white slices to form a truly unique design.

The pattern also blends into the white portion of the bottom of the shirt and along the hems of the sleeves giving more depth to the overall design.

White flashes on the hems and collar areas complete the new look.

Back by popular demand to pair with this new look, are red shorts featuring a continuation of the pattern from the shirt, and are matched with white and red socks.

The Saints crest is of course, proudly emblazoned on the left chest and the text ‘Never Write Off The Saints’ printed inside the collar.

Our principal front of shirt partner on both the 2022 Home and Away shirts is brand-new partner Home Bargains.