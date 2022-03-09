St Helens Reserves stay unbeaten after win over Leeds
Anything you do, we can match it! That's the challenging message from Saints' Reserves who, like the first team, boast a 100 per cent record so far this season.
They notched their third successive victory at a sunny but cold Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, crushing West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos 32-10.
It was a sparkling performance, which included a number of eye-catching long range tries, much to the delight of their coaching staff watching on the sidelines.
Teams - St Helens: Jon Bennison, Jumah Sambou, Ben Davies, Josh Simm, Daniel Hill, Daniel Moss, Ellis Archer, Lewis Baxter, Taylor Pemberton, Jake Wingfield, Reece Sumner, Sam Royle, James Bell.
Interchanges: Jake Burns, Ellis Keppel, George Delaney, Alfie Sinclair.
Tries: Bell, Bennison, Simm (x2), Sambou, Reece Sumner.
Conversions: Archer 4/6
Leeds: Alfie Edgell, William Gatus, Max Simpson, Jack Broadbent, Mackenzie Turner, Jack Sinfield, Kai Morgan, Joseph Hird, Corey Johnson, Matthew Stableford, Daniel Salkeld, Oliver Field, Loui McConnell.
Interchanges: Bailey Aldridge, Joseph Gibbons, Mekhi Bridgeman-Reaney, Nathan Snee.
Tries: William Gatus,
Conversions: Jack Sinfield 1/2
HT: 16-6
FT: 32-10