St Helens representatives take part in Whitehall ceremony

St Helen'James Roby, Eamonn McManus and Kristian Woolf at the ceremony. Picture: SWPix

St helens were represented by chairman Eamonn Mcmanus, coach Kristian Woolf and captain James Roby at the Whitehall ceremony.

The tradition of laying wreaths at the Cenotaph, which dates back to 1930, was revived in 2014, and had become re-established as an integral part of Challenge Cup Final weekend before it was suspended last year as a result of the pandemic.

In a ceremony starting at 11am, Simon Johnson laid a wreath on behalf of the RFL as chairperson , and was joined by representatives of the UK Armed Forces Rugby League, the All Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group, the Betfred Challenge Cup finalists Castleford Tigers and St Helens, the finalists for the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights - and this year representatives from Rugby League World Cup 2021, Chairperson Chris Brindley and also three of their ambassadors, Jason Robinson. St Helens women's star Jodie Cunningham and James Simpson – representing the England men’s, women’s and wheelchair teams. A representative from the Royal British Legion also laid a wreath.

“One of the many reasons I was honoured to be appointed Chairperson of of the RFL was the opportunity to lead this tradition,” Johnson explained.

“It encapsulates the magnificent heritage of our game and how Rugby League is woven into the fabric of its communities and into the history of the North.

"I find it incredibly moving that the game of Rugby League can honour its sacrifice in the heart of the nation’s capital. Many people come to watch this solemn ceremony in their club colours. No other sport affords this visible respect to those it has lost.”