St Helens renew partnership with travel firm
Saints will continue to benefit from a partnership with Perfect Getaways who have reaffirmed their commitment to the Betfred Super League champions as official partners.
The partnership sees the Merseyside and Cheshire travel agency offer special packages to supporters ahead of future away days to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons, as well as trips to face Toulouse Olympique.
Perfect Getaways, who have stores in St Helens, Liverpool, Birkenhead, Little Sutton and Neston, will also have exclusive holiday offers for Saints' fans, as well as weekly match ticket giveaways, but people wanting in-depth details of the trips to France are asked to contact https://www.perfectgetaways.co.uk/Match day tickets are not included in the deal and must be purchased from the Totally Wicked Stadium.
David Palmer, managing director of the travel firm, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be renewing our partnership with Saints for a further two seasons.
"It has been nice to see the St Helens Rugby Club community supporting our family-owned independent travel agency, not just for Saints’ games abroad, but for all their holiday needs. It’s also been great to treat our customers to amazing VIP hospitality at Saints' home games.”
Saints' general manager Dave Hutchinson said: “We are extremely grateful to Perfect Getaways for their continued support and we are delighted to have them on board with us again into 2022.
''Traveling abroad is now getting back to normality and Perfect Getaways are actively booking holidays for all our fans, including this fantastic offer of travel to watch the Saints against Catalans. Hopefully our fans can continue to benefit from this partnership with trips and holidays.''