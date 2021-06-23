St Helens prop Alex Walmsley withdrawn from England clash with All Stars
England will be without St Helens prop Alex Walmsley for Friday’s game against the Combined Nations All Stars.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:01 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:02 pm
The former Batley forward, who has played in all 12 matches so far for his club this season, was seen watching England’s training session at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium on Tuesday from the sidelines and has been withdrawn from Shaun Wane’s squad on medical grounds.
An England spokesman said: “Alex trained with England yesterday but experienced discomfort with an existing knee ailment.
“Although the injury is minor, medical staff have recommended a precautionary approach.”
The spokesman said no replacement will be called up and Wane will finalise his line-up at the team run on Friday from an 18-man squad.