St Helens prop Alex Walmsley withdrawn from England clash with All Stars

Alex Walmsley

The former Batley forward, who has played in all 12 matches so far for his club this season, was seen watching England’s training session at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium on Tuesday from the sidelines and has been withdrawn from Shaun Wane’s squad on medical grounds.

An England spokesman said: “Alex trained with England yesterday but experienced discomfort with an existing knee ailment.

“Although the injury is minor, medical staff have recommended a precautionary approach.”