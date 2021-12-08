St Helens prop Alex Walmsley in good shape ahead of new season

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley

The 31-year-old Great Britain and England international, now back in full training, declared: ''Funny as it may seem this is the best I've felt in a long time at the current stage of our preparations.

''In previous years, I've had to deal with a niggle or an injury but now I've come through unscathed and will be aiming to get my fitness levels up a notch or two.''

Walmsley's contribution to the reigning champions' success during the past few years cannot be underestimated as the facts and figures clearly show.

He has scored 41 tries since moving from Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2013 campaign and to date has reached double figures twice - in 2017 (11) and 2020 (10) - which is not a bad return for a barnstorming forward whose main job is to soften-up the opposition, and allow his team-mates to cross the whitewash and also claim the glory.

The Yorkshireman, who last week was granted a testimonial year, told Saints' TV: ''Everyone is buzzing after a refreshing break, giving us a chance to recharge our batteries

''The new lads have also settled in like ducks to water and already shown their quality in training,

''We have lost some big personalities in the off-season but we've recruited well, and it will make us stronger than ever in pursuit of more silverware.''