St Helens prop Alex Walmsley enjoys 'unbelievable night'

Alex Walmsley walking out hand-in-hand with his children

It put the top hat on his testimonial match which was watched by family and friends at the Totally Wicked Stadium faithful on Friday night.

''I asked Woofie (boss Kristian Woolf) if I could take one of the kicks and he said: 'Yes, in the last five minutes'.

The 31-year-old international prop forward, who joined St Helens from Batley Bulldogs a decade ago, said: ''It was an unbelievable night and I would just like to thank my testimonial team, the players of both sides and the fans for their support which is greatly appreciated.''

The reigning Super |League champions won the match 16-6 but the final scoreline was of little revelance - both sides were just happy to have a proper pre-season hit-out

Teams - Saints: Jack Welsby, Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Ben Davies, Tommy Makinson, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Sam Royle, Joe Batchelor, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Interchanges: Joey Lussick, Agnatius Paasi, Kyle Amor, Jake Wingfield, James Bell, Josh Simm, Dan Norman, Jon Bennison, Lewis Baxter, Shay Martyn, Reece Sumner, Rio Osaywanbo Corkill, Ellis Archer, Daniel Moss.

Tries: Tommy Makinson (36), Josh Simm (43), James Bell (76)

Conversions: Lewis Dodd (1/2), Alex Walmsley (1/1)

Leigh Centurions Team: Caleb Aekins, Jy Hitchcox, Keanan Brand, Nene Macdonald, Tom Nisbet, Ben Reynolds, Joe Mellor, Adam Sidlow, Aaron Smith, Chris Green, Joe Wardle, Sam Stone, Tom Amone.

Interchanges: Ata Hingano, Ed Chamberlain, Jacob Jones, John Asiata, Luis Roberts, Keiran Dixon, Mark Ioane.

Tries: Joe Wardle (65)

Conversions: Ben Reynolds (1/ 1)

HT: 4-0