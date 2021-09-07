St Helens prop Agnatius Paasi given two-match ban

Agnatius Paasi is shown a yellow card and sin binned during the Dacia Magic Weekend match against Catalans Dragons at St James' Park, Newcastle

Paasi was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with a Grade C offence after being sin-binned for a high tackle on Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi during his side’s dramatic 31-30 golden-point defeat at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

The 84th-minute incident resulted in a lengthy stoppage while Langi was treated and then carried off on a stretcher.

He was taken to hospital but released in time to catch the team’s flight back to Perpignan on Saturday night.

Paasi will miss his club’s game against Leeds on Friday and the trip to Salford a week later but will be free for the play-offs as Saints look to retain their title.

Centre Mark Percival was also 'in the dock' on a high tackle charge but the panel said sin-binning in this case was sufficient.