St Helens prop Agnatius Paasi given two-match ban
St Helens will be without prop Agnatius Paasi for their last two matches of the regular Super League season through suspension.
Paasi was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with a Grade C offence after being sin-binned for a high tackle on Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi during his side’s dramatic 31-30 golden-point defeat at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle.
The 84th-minute incident resulted in a lengthy stoppage while Langi was treated and then carried off on a stretcher.
He was taken to hospital but released in time to catch the team’s flight back to Perpignan on Saturday night.
Paasi will miss his club’s game against Leeds on Friday and the trip to Salford a week later but will be free for the play-offs as Saints look to retain their title.
Centre Mark Percival was also 'in the dock' on a high tackle charge but the panel said sin-binning in this case was sufficient.
Huddersfield second rower Sam Hewitt was given a one-match ban after being sin-binned during his side’s defeat by Wakefield for leading with the elbow.