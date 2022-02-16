St Helens plays host to Community Lions well-being programme

England Community Lions at Ruskin Drive

More than 50 of the best young talents in the sport played against each other to help coach Allan Coleman decide a squad to play in the Under-19 European Championship to be held in Italy later this year.

The programme is being run in conjunction with the RFL and Rugby League Cares and sees community players subjected to the same mandatory well-being modules as their professional and semi-professional counterparts.

Steve McCormack, director of welfare at Rugby League Cares and head coach of the Community Lions Under-16s programme, said: "It was forward-thinking from the RFL and the Community Lions staff and Rugby League Cares to put things in place.

"We put things in place for the England men's, women's and wheelchair teams and we just felt it was really important to make sure our community players have access to what all the other England performance teams have and I'm really excited by it.

"The community game is the heartland of our sport and the people who coach there and also act as volunteers, as well as players in all age group, do a fantastic job and this is so important for people's lives and their well-being.

"As a sport, we've always identified that well-being is important. Certainly, from a Rugby League Cares point of view, we've been involved in looking after the wellbeing of the sport since 2019, so we've put a lot of these programmes in place for the professional game. From a discussion with Marc Lovering and Alan Davidson, the Lions' programme leaders, we wanted to get this in place.

"The Lions' programme is one of the best things that I've ever been involved in and I think to add this layer to what is already a really good platform the community game is something as a sport of which we are proud."

Areas covered by the programme include modules on anti-doping, social media awareness, and financial well-being. Staff will also be encouraged to undertake the same training.

"We want the players to flourish on and off the field." McCormack said.

"Alongside that participation with the Lions, we want everyone to do well on the field but want to make sure that they stay humble and grounded off it as well."