St Helens opted against Paasi appeal due to extent of Langi injury

Catalans Dragons' Samisoni Langi receives treatment after sustaining an injury against Saints at Magic Weekend. Picture: SWPix

But Woolf says he was shocked and disappointed by the decision of the Rugby Football League’s match review panel (MRP) not to bring charges against Catalans prop Sam Kasiano for a challenge in the same game that left second rower James Bentley with a ruptured ligament in his spine.

Paasi was sin-binned in the first period of extra time at the Magic Weekend for his tackle on Samisoni Langi, which left the Catalans centre needing hospital treatment, and subsequently handed a two-match ban.

“We’re very respectful of the injury that came out of it and we didn’t feel it was right to challenge that with the significance of the injury,” Woolf said at his weekly press conference ahead of Friday’s home game against Leeds.

Paasi will miss Saints’ last two matches of the regular season, while Bentley may have played his last match for the club as he prepares to join Leeds for 2022.

“As a club, we were really disappointed with the result with the MRP on the James Bentley tackle,” Woolf said.

“It was seen as a significant enough tackle to deem a sin bin on the day by the referee and video referee.

“We have rules in place to protect the players and the MRP are put in place to ensure those rules are upheld.

“My personal opinion is I feel James Bentley has been let down in this instance.

“I’m not sitting here trying to get Sam Kasiano charged because accidents happen in our game.

“I don’t think there was any intent but James Bentley was put into a difficult position and a serious injury has come from that.”

Bentley, who missed Saints’ Challenge Cup win at Wembley with a broken leg, is to see specialists to discover the extent of his injury.

Meanwhile, another Saints second rower, Matty Foster, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after it was confirmed he suffered an ACL tear playing on loan for Leigh at the Magic Weekend.

The 20-year-old Foster broke his jaw playing for the Centurions on the opening weekend of the season in March.

“It is unfortunate for Matty,” Woolf said. “He will need a fairly extensive recovery from surgery. He has had such a tough year and our team are really going to rally behind him and make sure he gets support.

“He is a really good kid, too, who cares about his footy and his position at the club and wants to improve.