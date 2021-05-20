St Helens name squad to travel to Catalans
Same again! That's the message from Saints' head coach Kristian Woolf as he names an unchanged 21-man squad for Saturday's clash with the Catalans Dragon at the Stade Brutus Gilbert.
The 2020 champions will be defending a six-match unbeaten run in Super League and without Tommy Makinson, Matty Lees, James Bentley and young Jake Wingfield, who are on the injury list, they will need to pull out all the stop to overcome their early season title rivals.
The game is live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage starting at 4:55pm and kick off at 5pm (UK time).
Squad:1, Lachlan Coote, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4, Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman, 29. Ben Davies.