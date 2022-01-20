St Helens name squad to face Leigh Centurions

Kristian Woolf

Both clubs have recruited well and Kristian Woolf - head coach of the double winners - is expecting a high quality contest and the kind of test his players need before the big kick-off against fellow 2021 Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium next month.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolf has named a 28-man squad, which included most of the new recruits but he plans to give some of his up and coming youngsters a chance to show they're first team players of the future.

Squad :1 Jack Welsby, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 12, Joe Batchelor, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Kyle Amor, 19. Jake Wingfield, 20, James Bell, 21. Josh Simm, 22, Ben Davies, 23, Konrad Hurrell, 24, Dan Norman, 26. Sam Royle, 27. Jon Bennison, 28. Lewis Baxter, Shay Martyn, Reece Sumner, Rio Corkill, Ellis Archer, Daniel Moss.