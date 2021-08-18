St Helens name squad for Wigan derby clash
Defending champions St Helens and Wigan Warriors have announced their 21-man squads for Friday's Betfred Super League encounter at the DW Stadium.
Saints:1. Lachlan Coote, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5, Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 12, James Bentley, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22, Josh Simm, 23, Jake Wingfield.
Wigan squad: 3. Zak Hardaker 4. Oliver Gildart 5. Liam Marshall 6. Jai Field 10. Joe Bullock 11. Willie Isa 12. Liam Farrell 13. John Bateman 14. Oliver Partington 15. Morgan Smithies 17. Tony Clubb 19. Liam Byrne 20. Harry Smith 21. Ethan Havard 22. Jake Bibby 23. Mitch Clark 25. Joe Shorrocks 27. Kai Pearce-Paul 28. Sam Halsall 31. Jackson Hastings 33. Amir Bourouh