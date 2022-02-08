St Helens name squad for Super League opener against Catalans

Morgan Knowles fit for the season opener. Picture: SWPix

Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen are both fit and included and Sione Mata’utia, who missed the win over Leigh in Alex Walmsley’s Testimonial due to suspension, returns.

Mark Percival is also named, despite also missing the trial game. Will Hopoate, Joey Lussick, Sironen and Konrad Hurrell could all make their competitive debuts for the club, while Jake Wingfield, Josh Simm and Ben Davies make the 21, but James Bell misses out.

Squad 1, Jack Welsby, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11, Sione Mata’utia, 12, Joe Batchelor, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Kyle Amor, 19. Jake Wingfield, 21. Josh Simm, 22. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell.

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has named his a 21-man squad for Thursday's game.

Captain Ben Garcia and Julian Bousquet are back in the squad after having missed the friendly game.