St Helens make shortlist for BBC Team of the Year award

Gareth Southgate receives the Team Award on behalf of the Men's England Football Team and Manager of the Year during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2021 at MediaCityUK, Salford

England, who reached the final of the European Championship before losing to Italy at Wembley, won the coveted Team of the Year accolade, but both the St Helens men's and women's teams were also nominated - a real feather in their cap after emerging as the most dominant force in the 13-a-side code and with a wealth of trophies to show for their efforts.

''We'd like to congratulate manager Gareth Southgate and his players on their achievement,'' said a Saints' spokesperson.

But being on the shortlist is an honour only bettered by the 2006 men's team, in which current skipper James Roby was making a name for himself in the sport under the guidance of Aussie coach Daniel Anderson.

They grabbed the Team of the Year accolade after winning the Super League title, the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders' Shield.