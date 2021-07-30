St Helens low on numbers for trip to Hull FC

Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWpix

Head coach Kristian Woolf admitted that he may only be able to call on 19 players, instead of the normal 21, but at the same time insisted that the final 17 will be a 'strong-looking, competitive and confident side.'

Speaking before the Humbersiders were beaten at home by Leeds Rhinos last night (Thursday), Woolf said: ''I expect a tough 80 minutes against what I feel is a top six club.

''I don't want to name members of our squad who will be absent because I don't think it would be fair on the players, but we will be up for the challenge.''

Saints, whose next home fixture is against league leaders Catalans Dragons on Saturday, August 7 (kick-off 2.30pm), face a hectic few months in their bid to clinch the title for the third time in succession - a feat last achieved by Leeds Rhinos in 2007, 08 and 09.

But like most clubs during this period they face the prospect of chopping and changing their squad due to the possibility of injuries, fatigue and more Covid-19 problems which will inevitably disrupt their plans and everything may rest on Lady Luck and steering clear of the problems currently besetting the game,