'St Helens is the place to be' says veteran forward Kyle Amor

Kyle Amor. Picture: SWPix

The 34-year old Cumbrian prop forward firmly believes he and fellow elder statesmen at the Totally Wicked Stadium, skipper James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, have a crucial role to play in the immediate future of the club, starting with a bid for their third Grand Final success in as many years when they entertain Leeds Rhinos in the semi-final of the play-offs on Friday (kick-off 7.45pm).

''We have some unbelievably talented youngster coming off the conveyor belt all the time, which is quite remarkable, but it is up to experienced players like myself to point them in the right direction, both on and off the field,'' said the Irish international World Cup player, who already has three Grand Final successes and a Challenge Cup Final victory under his belt.

The former Whitehaven, Leeds and Wakefield player said: ''We are a club which demands trophies - and rightly so - but there's a difference between demand and delivery.

''We currently find ourselves in a position where we are continually winning silverware but it can't last forever.

''At the same time, it is now in the hands of our current squad to deliver the goods, which they are capable of doing, and I still want to be part of it. ''

He added: ''St Helens is the place to be and I've been in love with it from the moment I first walked into the building.

''I was a late starter in the sport but knew what lay ahead and since then Rugby League has been my bread and butter. You also need a couple of cynical old heads in the squad like me, Robes and LMS, as our up-and-coming talent gain more experience.''

Neither will the Cumbrian give up his red vee jersey without a fight.

"I will go down swinging because I love this sport but if I don't get as many matches in the future, I will still be around to help our younger players further their development,'' said Amor, who cost Saints £50,000 when he joined them from Trinity in September 2013 - money well spent in most people's eyes.

He went on: ''Now I'm preparing myself for life outside the game and hopefully I will successfully complete a degree next year.''