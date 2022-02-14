St Helens investigating allegations of abuse directed towards a seven-year-old

Super League champions St Helens are investigating allegations a seven-year-old boy was targeted with “racist comments” during their game with Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

The child’s mother wrote on social media that her son, who was wearing the visiting French club’s shirt to the match, was left in tears after a “small number” of Saints fans had aimed abuse towards him.

A St Helens spokesperson said the club had been in contact with the family and had promised to investigate the incident, while they also invited them to be their guests at a future home game.

A club statement said: “We are aware of an allegation made during our Betfred Super League victory over Catalans Dragons on Thursday night.

“As a club we take these allegations very seriously. We do not condone abuse of any kind.

“We have spoken to the family involved and have ensured them we are undertaking a thorough investigation based on the information that has been provided to us.

“We will make no further comment whilst these investigations are ongoing.”

Earlier in the day, a Twitter post attributed to the boy’s mother read: “First game of the new season should have been fun for Oliver and it would have been had he not had to endure racist comments from a small number of St Helens fans (adults as well as children).

“All because he supports Catalans Dragons and they (wrongly) assumed he was French. As a result of these comments, he’s been left tearful and wondering if he even wants to wear his Dragons kit to games as he is worried it will happen again.

“Oliver is seven-years-old and everyone who knows him knows rugby is his life but now his confidence is shattered.

“As his mum, to see him so upset breaks my heart. He was just a little boy out to support a team, he did not deserve the abuse from a minority of narrow-minded and ignorant ‘fans’.